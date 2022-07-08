Minister: IGB implementation indicator of Southern Gas Corridor diversification

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that the implementation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is the beginning of an important stage in the development of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and an indicator of the diversification of the Southern Gas Corridor.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the IGB, which will transport Azerbaijani natural gas to Bulgaria in Komotini, Greece, Azernews reports.

“The inauguration of the IGB is a strategically important event in the diversification of energy supply of Bulgaria and Southeast Europe and in ensuring consumers’ access to affordable and clean energy,” he said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is not only a stable and strategic source of diversified gas supplies for European countries, including Bulgaria and Greece but also a reliable partner.

“Over a year, 13.5 bcm of gas have been supplied to Europe. Of these, 1.4 bcm of gas have been directed to Greece and 440 million cubic meters to Bulgaria. 160 million cubic meters of gas were transported to Bulgaria in the first 6 months, and a total of 600 million cubic meters of gas is planned to be exported by the end of the year. Since July 1, a full volume of 2.6 million cubic meters of gas has been exported to Bulgaria daily, an increase of 1.7 million cubic meters in daily supply,” he said.

Shahbazov also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the countries for sustainable energy security. He added that the realization of the SGC including its newest IGB branch, and supplying Azerbaijani gas to Europe at a time when it is most needed are the results of high-level cooperation, solidarity, mutual trust, and support between the countries.

“The Southern Gas Corridor would not have been possible if the historic Istanbul Agreement was not signed. We would not have been able to achieve consistent results if not for regular close contacts, great coordination, responsible behavior, and firm cooperation between our countries in the format of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council since 2015,” he said.

The minister underlined that the SGC is the greatest achievement of the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership so far.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Greek Prime Minister, and Bulgarian Prime Minister addressed the ceremony.

In September 2013, Bulgargaz EAD signed a 25-years contract on the purchase of 1bcm of gas per year within the Shah Deniz 2. In May 2019, the ground-breaking ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) was held in Kirkovo, Bulgaria.