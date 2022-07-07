VISA appoints new country manager for Azerbaijan

By Trend

The visa payment system has appointed Nurlan Hajiyev to the senior director and country manager position in Azerbaijan, the company's press service told Trend.

Hajiyev will further develop Azerbaijan's digital payment business by enhancing Visa's credibility for banks, merchants, and bank card holders.

According to Vice President, Regional Manager in Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros, the new appointment will ensure building strong relationships with customers, managing business development, as well as the strategy implementation in the local market.

Nurlan Hajiyev joined Visa in 2013 and contributed to several crucial events, including the implementation of Vessel Traffic Service (VTS), the launch of Apple Pay, the first launch of B2B Connect in the Azerbaijani market.

"Proud of being able to introduce more innovative technologies to our customers and partners, as well as strengthen Azerbaijan's market presence," Hajiyev said.