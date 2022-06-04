Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 23
1.7
May 30
1.7
May 24
1.7
May 31
1.7
May 25
1.7
June 1
1.7
May 26
1.7
June 2
1.7
May 27
1.7
June 3
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0076 and amounted to 1.823 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 23
1.8004
May 30
1.8282
May 24
1.8128
May 31
1.8267
May 25
1.8199
May 1
1.8213
May 26
1.8160
May 2
1.8119
May 27
1.8282
May 3
1.8271
Average weekly
1.8155
Average weekly
1.8230
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0269 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 23
0.0279
May 30
0.0265
May 24
0.0292
May 31
0.0268
May 25
0.0307
June 1
0.0272
May 26
0.0281
June 2
0.0268
May 27
0.0265
June 3
0.0271
Average weekly
0.0285
Average weekly
0.0269
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0016 manat and totaled 0.1036 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 23
0.1066
May 30
0.1039
May 24
0.1065
May 31
0.1037
May 25
0.1052
June 1
0.1037
May 26
0.1038
June 2
0.1035
May 27
0.1039
June 3
0.1031
Average weekly
0.1052
Average weekly
0.1036