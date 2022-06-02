Labor minister outlines social protection of population as vital direction of socio-economic policy

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev has said that strengthening the social protection of the population is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic policy, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the social reforms the country conducted, the minister noted a significant increase in social payments over recent years.

He mentioned that another package of reforms aimed at increasing social benefits in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2022 has been implemented, and an additional AZN2.1 billion ($1.2bn) was allocated for this package with 3.4 million people to benefit.

Babayev stated that over the past four years the number of labor contracts across the country has increased by 30 percent and the payroll by 2.2 times. As of May 1, the number of employment contracts had increased by 7,000 from the beginning of the year, he added.

“The self-employment program has been expanded several times, and 49,000 families have been involved in the program over the past four years,” he opined.

Moreover, the minister noted that the social support measures implemented in the country in the post-war period have already covered 100,000 people and provided them with 175,000 social services.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the social reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years and innovations in the labor market.