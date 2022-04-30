Azerbaijan names number of bee colonies to be transferred to liberated Kalbajar

By Trend

More than 20,000 bee colonies are planned to be relocated to pastures of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] in 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the ministry, over 28,000 bee colonies have been registered in the electronic agricultural information system of the Kalbajar district.

More than 500 farmers have been registered on the ministry’s portal to transfer beekeeping farms to Kalbajar, and the registration process will end on April 30.

Besides, according to the ministry, it’s planned to transfer breeding sheep farms from various regions of Azerbaijan to the pastures of Kalbajar this year.

On May 10-12, heads of the beekeeping farms will take part in the trainings of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action.

The transfer of five bee farms to pastures of Kalbajar began on April 29. Speaking at a ceremony organized in connection with this in the Goygol district, the head of the livestock organization and monitoring department of the Ministry of Agriculture Eldar Hasanov noted that for the first time, beekeeping farms were transferred to pastures of Kalbajar and Lachin in 2021 within a pilot project.

