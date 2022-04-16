Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 56.1255 manat (1.7 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,338.268 manat, up by 68.612 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Apr. 4
3,259.801
Apr. 11
3,259.801
Apr. 5
3,277.3705
Apr. 12
3,277.3705
Apr. 6
3,265.717
Apr. 13
3,265.717
Apr. 7
3,267.366
Apr. 14
3,267.366
Apr. 8
3,278.025
Apr. 15
3,278.025
Average weekly
3,269.656
Average weekly
3,338.268
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4684 manat (3.49 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0964 manat, increasing by 1.3479 manat (3.23 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Apr. 4
41.7979
Apr. 11
42.0210
Apr. 5
41.5888
Apr. 12
42.8488
Apr. 6
41.2684
Apr. 13
43.2905
Apr. 7
41.3228
Apr. 14
43.8324
Apr. 8
42.7645
Apr. 15
43.4894
Average weekly
41.7485
Average weekly
43.0964
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 12.75 manat (0.76 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,676.7695 manat, which was 24.0448 manat (1.45 percent) more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Apr. 4
1,679.8210
Apr. 11
1,674.2705
Apr. 5
1,676.6845
Apr. 12
1,678.8435
Apr. 6
1,647.1385
Apr. 13
1,658.7750
Apr. 7
1,620.8735
Apr. 14
1,684.9380
Apr. 8
1,639.106
Apr. 15
1,687.0205
Average weekly
1,652.7247
Average weekly
1,676.7695
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has lowered by 220.1245 manat (5.19 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,115.333 manat, up by 254.4696 manat (6.59 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Apr. 4
3,920.6505
Apr. 11
4,242.4860
Apr. 5
3,894.972
Apr. 12
4,190.0750
Apr. 6
3,829.76
Apr. 13
4,073.3020
Apr. 7
3,804.8295
Apr. 14
4,048.4395
Apr. 8
3,854.104
Apr. 15
4,022.3615
Average weekly
3,860.8632
Average weekly
4,115.3330
