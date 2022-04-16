Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 56.1255 manat (1.7 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,338.268 manat, up by 68.612 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 4 3,259.801 Apr. 11 3,259.801 Apr. 5 3,277.3705 Apr. 12 3,277.3705 Apr. 6 3,265.717 Apr. 13 3,265.717 Apr. 7 3,267.366 Apr. 14 3,267.366 Apr. 8 3,278.025 Apr. 15 3,278.025 Average weekly 3,269.656 Average weekly 3,338.268

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4684 manat (3.49 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0964 manat, increasing by 1.3479 manat (3.23 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 4 41.7979 Apr. 11 42.0210 Apr. 5 41.5888 Apr. 12 42.8488 Apr. 6 41.2684 Apr. 13 43.2905 Apr. 7 41.3228 Apr. 14 43.8324 Apr. 8 42.7645 Apr. 15 43.4894 Average weekly 41.7485 Average weekly 43.0964

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 12.75 manat (0.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,676.7695 manat, which was 24.0448 manat (1.45 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 4 1,679.8210 Apr. 11 1,674.2705 Apr. 5 1,676.6845 Apr. 12 1,678.8435 Apr. 6 1,647.1385 Apr. 13 1,658.7750 Apr. 7 1,620.8735 Apr. 14 1,684.9380 Apr. 8 1,639.106 Apr. 15 1,687.0205 Average weekly 1,652.7247 Average weekly 1,676.7695

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has lowered by 220.1245 manat (5.19 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,115.333 manat, up by 254.4696 manat (6.59 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Apr. 4 3,920.6505 Apr. 11 4,242.4860 Apr. 5 3,894.972 Apr. 12 4,190.0750 Apr. 6 3,829.76 Apr. 13 4,073.3020 Apr. 7 3,804.8295 Apr. 14 4,048.4395 Apr. 8 3,854.104 Apr. 15 4,022.3615 Average weekly 3,860.8632 Average weekly 4,115.3330

