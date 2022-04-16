TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

16 April 2022 [16:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 56.1255 manat (1.7 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,338.268 manat, up by 68.612 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Apr. 4

3,259.801

Apr. 11

3,259.801

Apr. 5

3,277.3705

Apr. 12

3,277.3705

Apr. 6

3,265.717

Apr. 13

3,265.717

Apr. 7

3,267.366

Apr. 14

3,267.366

Apr. 8

3,278.025

Apr. 15

3,278.025

Average weekly

3,269.656

Average weekly

3,338.268

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4684 manat (3.49 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0964 manat, increasing by 1.3479 manat (3.23 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Apr. 4

41.7979

Apr. 11

42.0210

Apr. 5

41.5888

Apr. 12

42.8488

Apr. 6

41.2684

Apr. 13

43.2905

Apr. 7

41.3228

Apr. 14

43.8324

Apr. 8

42.7645

Apr. 15

43.4894

Average weekly

41.7485

Average weekly

43.0964

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 12.75 manat (0.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,676.7695 manat, which was 24.0448 manat (1.45 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Apr. 4

1,679.8210

Apr. 11

1,674.2705

Apr. 5

1,676.6845

Apr. 12

1,678.8435

Apr. 6

1,647.1385

Apr. 13

1,658.7750

Apr. 7

1,620.8735

Apr. 14

1,684.9380

Apr. 8

1,639.106

Apr. 15

1,687.0205

Average weekly

1,652.7247

Average weekly

1,676.7695

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has lowered by 220.1245 manat (5.19 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,115.333 manat, up by 254.4696 manat (6.59 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Apr. 4

3,920.6505

Apr. 11

4,242.4860

Apr. 5

3,894.972

Apr. 12

4,190.0750

Apr. 6

3,829.76

Apr. 13

4,073.3020

Apr. 7

3,804.8295

Apr. 14

4,048.4395

Apr. 8

3,854.104

Apr. 15

4,022.3615

Average weekly

3,860.8632

Average weekly

4,115.3330

 

---

