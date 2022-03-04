Baku, Dushanbe become twin cities

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have signed an agreement to establish twin-city relations between Baku and Dushanbe, Day.az reported on March 4.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Baku by a Tajik delegation led by Speaker of the Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan's National Parliament Rustam Emomali.

Baku mayor Eldar Azizov briefed participants on Baku's history and current projects during a meeting with the Tajik delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Tajikistan's ambassador Rustam Soli and Azerbaijan's ambassador Alimirzamin Askerov.

On March 3, Rustam Emomali also met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state hailed the successful development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, pointing out good prospects in the economic, transport and investment spheres.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani-Tajik trade turnover amounted to $7.5 million in 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $623,400.