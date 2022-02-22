Azerbaijan to take action on more efficient organization of agricultural fairs

By Trend

Instructions were given to organize fairs and optimize expenses related to transport, logistics and trade networks in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is stated in the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the relevant government structures were instructed to take measures to more effectively organize the wholesale and retail sale of agricultural products at fairs, develop private bases on the procurement and sale of logistics centers.

Meanwhile, they were charged with preparation and submission of proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on the use of possible mechanisms to optimize transport and logistics costs for local and imported agricultural-food products within 15 days.