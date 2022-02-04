Azerbaijani Culture Center may open in Hungary

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Culture Center is planned to be opened in Budapest while the Hungarian Culture Center - in Baku, Trend reports referring to the statement made at the eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

Co-chairman of the commission from Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and co-chairman of the commission from Hungary, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stressed the importance of opening such centers that promote the development of relations between the peoples of the two countries.