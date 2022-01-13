Construction of new highway from Baku to border with Russia expected to complete by 2023 - agency

By Trend

The construction of a new highway Baku-Guba-border with Russia is expected to complete by 2023, Anar Najafli, the spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to Najafli, the construction of the new road, which is a section of the North-South international transport corridor, began in 2018. To date, work has been completed on the construction of its first section with a length of 30 kilometers.

Another section of the road from the 30th to the 90th kilometer is under construction, he said.

At the same time, according to him, the work on laying the asphalt pavement on the road section from the 90th to the 150th kilometer has been practically completed.

After the road’s commissioning, the distance from Baku to the border with Russia will be reduced from 208 to 192 kilometers, added Najafli.