Azerbaijan exempts import of goods for mine clearance, customs duties from taxes

By Trend

The import to Azerbaijan of personal body armor (clothing), tools, explosives pyrotechnic substances, as well as mine detection dogs is exempt from VAT and customs duties for a period of five years, Trend reports.

The change provides for a bill on amendments to the Tax Code and the Law on Customs Tariffs, which was discussed on December 14 at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament).

In accordance with the bill, the import of goods intended for de-mining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation, as well as other territories of military operations, devices containing explosives, all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts, protective clothing, tools, mine detection service dogs, explosives and pyrotechnics are exempt from VAT and customs duties from October 15, 2021, to October 15, 2026.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.