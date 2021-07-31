Azerbaijan approves several rules to ensure safety of non-food products

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a number of rules within measures to create and ensure functioning of the technical regulation system, Trend reports on July 30 referring to the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision.

According to the new rules, a risk-based approach will be applied to ensure the safety of non-food products.

The new rules will allow entrepreneurs to independently draw up declarations of conformity for the safety of manufactured or imported non-food products with a low and medium risk level and engage in their sale. For high-risk non-food products, after verification by the conformity assessment bodies, appropriate certificates will be issued.

Besides, within the rules the relevant structures and entrepreneurs must inform the Ministry of Economy about the preparation of certificates or declarations of conformity on the day of making respective decision. On the basis of certificates or declarations of conformity included in the register of the ministry, the national sign of conformity - AZC can be applied to technical documents and non-food products.

The application of the new rules will help to ensure the protection of life and health of people, the environment, property and interests of the state, the rights and legitimate interests of consumers, the elimination of technical barriers to trade and an increase in the competitiveness of goods.