IEA: Azerbaijan to boost gas exports via TAP

Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are set to exceed 5 billion cubic meters in 2021, the International Energy Agency has said.

Gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe via TAP amounted to 3 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year, the agency said in its report on the gas market for the third quarter of 2021.

The Agency stated that Azerbaijan is the second contributor to export-driven production growth of natural gas in Eurasia, with the ramping up of capacity to fill the TANAP and TAP pipelines to Europe.

Additionally, it reminded that Azerbaijan increased natural gas production by about 8 percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor and is a pipeline project to transport natural gas, starting from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe.

The pipeline is supplied by natural gas from the second stage of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field development in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, as another energy link connecting Azerbaijan with Europe, will strengthen Azerbaijan's strategic role in energy security, cooperation and sustainable development.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km is in Greece, 215 km in Albania, 105 km offshore, and 8 km in Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 meters.

The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).