Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 14
1.7
June 21
1.7
June 15
1.7
June 22
1.7
June 16
1.7
June 23
1.7
June 17
1.7
June 24
1.7
June 18
1.7
June 25
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0135 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0247. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.021 (1.5 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 14
2.0567
June 21
2.0161
June 15
-
June 22
2.0246
June 16
2.0614
June 23
2.0264
June 17
2.0390
June 24
2.0271
June 18
2.0259
June 25
2.0296
Average weekly
2.0457
Average weekly
2.0247
The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0002 (0.8 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 14
0.0236
June 21
0.0233
June 15
-
June 22
0.0233
June 16
0.0236
June 23
0.0233
June 17
0.0235
June 24
0.0234
June 18
0.0235
June 25
0.0235
Average weekly
0.0235
Average weekly
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0015 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.195. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0034 manat (1.7 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 14
0.2027
June 21
0.1938
June 15
-
June 22
0.1935
June 16
0.1986
June 23
0.1963
June 17
0.1973
June 24
0.1962
June 18
0.195
June 25
0.1953
Average weekly
0.1984
Average weekly
0.1950
