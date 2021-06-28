TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

28 June 2021 [14:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 14

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 15

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 16

1.7

June 23

1.7

June 17

1.7

June 24

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 25

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0135 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0247. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.021 (1.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 14

2.0567

June 21

2.0161

June 15

-

June 22

2.0246

June 16

2.0614

June 23

2.0264

June 17

2.0390

June 24

2.0271

June 18

2.0259

June 25

2.0296

Average weekly

2.0457

Average weekly

2.0247

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0002 (0.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 14

0.0236

June 21

0.0233

June 15

-

June 22

0.0233

June 16

0.0236

June 23

0.0233

June 17

0.0235

June 24

0.0234

June 18

0.0235

June 25

0.0235

Average weekly

0.0235

Average weekly

0.0233





The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0015 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.195. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0034 manat (1.7 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 14

0.2027

June 21

0.1938

June 15

-

June 22

0.1935

June 16

0.1986

June 23

0.1963

June 17

0.1973

June 24

0.1962

June 18

0.195

June 25

0.1953

Average weekly

0.1984

Average weekly

0.1950


v





URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/207422.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also