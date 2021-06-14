Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.11 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.58 (2.2 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.24.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.48 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $69.21 per barrel, growing by $0.85 (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.74.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.32 per barrel, which is $1.38 (2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.52.