Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing execution of state budget for 2020

By Trend

The bill ‘On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020’ is being discussed at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 27.

According to the bill, the country's state budget revenues for 2020 amounted to 24.68 billion manat ($14.5 billion), expenditures - 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

As a result, the budget deficit amounted to over 1.73 billion manat ($1.01 billion).

At the beginning of 2021, the balance on the single treasury account equaled 1.52 billion manat ($894 million).