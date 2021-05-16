Social support payments up in 1Q2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Social Protection Fund under Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry has increased social support payments to the population by 6 percent or AZN 113.9 million ($66.9M) in January-April 2021, the ministry has reported.

Citizens were provided with pensions, allowances, and targeted social assistance worth AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2n) covering 2.3 million citizens during the reported period.

The country's self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

Over AZN 5.7 billion ($3.3bn) was spent on pensions, allowance, targeted social assistance in 2020, which is by 20 percent or AZN 1 billion ($588.2M) more compared to 2019. The number of paid government jobs was increased to 90,000 last year, to expand employment opportunities in the country.

It should be noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has expanded social programs, covering more than 4.8 million citizens.