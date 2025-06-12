Church and the revanchists unite against Pashinyan - who will lead the Armenians to a new turmoil?

|
In recent weeks, serious processes have begun to take shape
in Armenia. Perhaps, since April 2018, the Armenian society has not faced such
an important choice. The moment of truth is approaching. This is the one on
which the future of Armenia will depend, and the neighbors should not miss it.
Nikol Pashinyan's confrontation with Etchmiadzin is
approaching its most crucial stage. Expectations that the problems would settle
down by themselves, that tensions would subside, that the Prime Minister would
step back, were not justified. The conflict is deepening and escalating.
The day before, hundreds of Armenians gathered at Zvartnots
airport to meet Catholicos Garegin, who was returning from a trip to the UAE.
The crowd was waiting for their idol with impatience and with the desire to
show him their fervent support in his confrontation with the
"antichrist" in the person of Nikol Pashinyan.
Garegin II, Ktrich Nersesyan, probably felt like a pop star after seeing so many fans and cameras. He held a mass prayer, called for unity and expressed confidence that the church would overcome all difficulties. Commenting on Pashinyan's calls for the election of a new Catholicos, Ktrich Nersesyan stated that "issues concerning the church and clergy should be discussed by the relevant authorities." That is, it's not for the Prime Minister to stick his nose in them. Armenian bloggers point out that the Catholicos did not respond to the main accusation against him of violating his vow of celibacy. It's like he never existed.
Recall that from the very beginning of his rule, Nikol
Pashinyan went on the warpath with Etchmiadzin. His call "new Armenia -
new Catholicos" still rings in the ears of Armenian churchmen. Then
Pashinyan failed to bring down Ktrich. He kicked at the door, but realized that
not many people would come out against the leadership of the church with him.
And he retreated. What is he counting on now? Now the Prime Minister's position
is even weaker than in previous years, because the revanchist forces and the Karabakh
separatists who have invaded the country are uniting. With the support of
external forces, the revanchist opposition hopes to deal with the prime
minister, and his conflict with the church came in handy.
Yesterday, Pashinyan called on social networks to create a
coordination group for the election of a new Catholicos. The Prime Minister
defined the criteria for membership in this group and announced that he would
personally select candidates. It has not yet been announced whether anyone
wants to sign up. However, there are doubts that the people will rush to the
call of the Prime Minister. Not because the people love Ktrich Nersesyan so
much, but because they are afraid to show solidarity. Going against the church
is a serious risk. And it's not known how it will end. The Armenian Apostolic
Church is an impregnable fortress, a stronghold, the foundation of the Armenian
identity, and every Armenian is more or less tied to its misanthropic
postulates.
So far, Ktrich Nersesyan does not seem to feel particularly
threatened. All this talk about the re-election of the Catholicos is just
propaganda, since the church has its own laws and rules, and the secular
authorities do not order it. It is she who dictates the ideology, politics, and
rules of life of the Armenians. If Pashinyan starts pushing too hard, Ktrich
will call on his fans, who will be happy to stand up for him. And Pashinyan's
supporters, who are disproportionately more numerous in Armenia, will stay at
home, afraid to come out against the church. This is what Etchmiadzin does the
calculation for. Ktrich is so confident in himself because he knows that few
Armenians would dare to raise their voices against the holy of holies.
But Pashinyan has something to worry about. His conflict
with the AAC created a situation in which the revanchists had a reason to blind
the protest mass. The Armenian society did not want to rise on separatist and
revanchist slogans. But there may be enough people willing to unite around the
figure of the Catholicos. And the opposition is trying very hard these days.
The Dashnaks have already expressed their support for
Etchmiadzin. Dashnaktsutyun has issued a statement stating that "the
targeted campaign of the political leadership to belittle the role of the
Church and attacks on it serve the interests of the enemy and weaken the
collective immunity of the Armenian people." The Dashnaks promised to
protect the church by all means available to them.
Serzh Sargsyan also came out of hibernation. He told
reporters that he would support the Catholicos and follow his
"precepts." Sargsyan's words are a signal to the revanchist masses,
of which he and Robert Kocharyan are the faces. The two of them couldn't gather
a crowd, no one would come to meet them at the airport. This means that we can
temporarily step into the shadow of Etchmiadzin and wait for the church to lead
the people against the government.
The darkest masses have begun to move, and the sober-minded
part of Armenian society may be too late to wake up. And in this case, it is
not an internal matter of Armenia. The coming to power of the revanchist
opposition in a neighboring country will definitely lead to the destabilization
of the region. Azerbaijan does not need this, so what is happening in Armenia
directly concerns its interests. Azerbaijan has many plans, great prospects and
projects. The threat of a new war will stop all this and delay it, which Baku
does not like at all. So what is happening in Armenia is also our business.
Therefore, we have the right to give advice to our
neighbors: do not miss the moment of truth. If the healthy forces of Armenia do
not stand up against the revanchists, they will lose the country. Pashinyan may
be liked or disliked by someone, but this is not the main thing. Against the background
of today's consolidation of the revanchist opposition, likes and dislikes no
longer matter in the face of the threat of Armenia's loss of statehood. And she
will lose it in the event of a new confrontation in the region. And no Ktrich
Nersesyan will help to avoid this.