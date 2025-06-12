Pashinyan promised to remove Garegin II

Nikol Pashinyan, without being distracted by trifles, continues to focus on Catholicos Garegin II. In his latest post on the topic, Pashinyan initially lazily defended himself against accusations of "Azerbaijani and Turkish traces" and then bluntly stated that Garegin was desecrating the Armenian Church.

What’s significant here is that Pashinyan stopped referring to Garegin by his titular name. In his publications, the Armenian Prime Minister now calls him only by his real name and surname — Ktrich Nersesyan.

"Some advocate for the protection of Ktrich Nersesyan. What are you protecting, who are you protecting? Lies, deception, sacrilege — and in this way, you protect yourself, but you don’t have a single chance," said Pashinyan.

He completed his attack with a guarantee. Nikol Pashinyan promised to "return" the Armenian Church to the Armenians and to Jesus. As for Garegin’s resignation, Pashinyan confidently stated that he would remove him from the post of Catholicos — incidentally mentioning that he has no "candidates of his own."

By whom and how Pashinyan intends to "remove" the Catholicos is still an open question. There have been no procedures or precedents for such an action in Armenia so far.