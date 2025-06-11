Baku hosts 2nd Turkish Trade Fair to boost Turkic economic cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



The 2nd Turkish Trade Fair and the Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum officially opened at the Baku Expo Centre, bringing together business leaders and officials from across the Turkic world. The multi-day event, which runs through June 12, aims to deepen trade, investment, and technological collaboration among participating countries.

Organised with the support of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, the event is coordinated by the Association of Small and Medium Business Entities and Clubs (KOBSKA) and Türkiye's "Rok Expo" company.

In addition to the host country, Azerbaijan, the fair features the participation of companies and business delegations from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The event showcases a diverse array of products and services from these countries, fostering cross-border partnerships and trade opportunities.

KOBIA is also highlighting Azerbaijan’s micro and small enterprises through a dedicated stand, featuring traditional handicrafts, Garabagh-themed ceramics, locally produced beverages, perfumes, home décor items, textile goods, hygiene products, and dairy products. The display includes contributions from socially vulnerable groups, underlining the agency’s commitment to inclusive business growth.

“The goal is to support the export of Azerbaijani SME products to foreign markets, especially across the Turkic states, and to promote stronger business ties between local entrepreneurs and international partners,” KOBIA stated.

Beyond the exhibition, the forum includes a series of panel discussions covering a broad range of topics such as “Economy of Turkic States,” “Agricultural Trade and Opportunities,” “Arbitration and Mediation in Commercial Disputes,” “Digital Trade,” “Startups and Investments,” and “The Power of Media in the Turkic World.” A special summit focused on women entrepreneurs across the Turkic world is also being held as part of the program.

The exhibition itself spans approximately 35 sectors, including trade, energy, tourism, green economy, and digitalization, offering a comprehensive view of business and innovation trends within the Turkic region. The event marks another step toward strengthening economic integration among Turkic-speaking nations and creating new platforms for regional cooperation.