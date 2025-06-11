Pashinyan gathers the crusaders!

|
It is difficult to comment seriously on what is happening in
Armenia right now.
Nikol Pashinyan has literally posted recruitment vacancies
for a Crusader squad on the internet. In all seriousness, Vovaevich is
collecting resumes from those who want to help him remove Catholicos Garegin
II. It is unclear exactly how many candidates there are so far, but it’s clear
that the more, the better for Pashinyan. He won’t be able to displace the
Catholicos with just a group of five people.
Meanwhile, Garegin himself returned to Yerevan from the UAE
in the middle of the night, where he had been flagrantly violating his vow of
celibacy while worrying about the fate of his homeland. It is expected that he
will start gathering supporters soon.
It looks like Armenia may become the first country in the
world to experience a religious civil war.