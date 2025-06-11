Pashinyan gathers the crusaders!

It is difficult to comment seriously on what is happening in Armenia right now.

Nikol Pashinyan has literally posted recruitment vacancies for a Crusader squad on the internet. In all seriousness, Vovaevich is collecting resumes from those who want to help him remove Catholicos Garegin II. It is unclear exactly how many candidates there are so far, but it’s clear that the more, the better for Pashinyan. He won’t be able to displace the Catholicos with just a group of five people.

Meanwhile, Garegin himself returned to Yerevan from the UAE in the middle of the night, where he had been flagrantly violating his vow of celibacy while worrying about the fate of his homeland. It is expected that he will start gathering supporters soon.

It looks like Armenia may become the first country in the world to experience a religious civil war.