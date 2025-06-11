Middle Corridor plays key role in achieving sustainable development goals for member states

The Middle Corridor is not only a vital transport route for its member countries but also serves as a crucial instrument for peace and stability, as well as a guarantor of sustainable development goals, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Muradova made these remarks during an event titled “Middle Corridor 360°: From Geopolitics to Digital Transformation, From Family to Green Development,” organized by the Committee in Baku on June 11.

She emphasized that the Middle Corridor holds deep geopolitical and environmental significance, transcending its role as a transit route. “The Middle Corridor plays a vital role in securing the sustainable development goals that are central to all of us. Family policy, in turn, forms the cornerstone of national strategies and objectives,” Muradova said.

Highlighting the empowerment of women, she noted, “The greater the role of women in education, the economy, and digital transformation, the more our societies will progress.”

Muradova also stressed the potential for member states of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) to join forces in advancing technological development and the use of modern equipment. “Providing families with technological and ecological education is of paramount importance for our shared future,” she concluded.