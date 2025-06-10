“Neptun” drilling rig successfully towed to Azerbaijan from Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea

By Nazrin Abdul



The “Neptun” drilling rig has been successfully transported from the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan with the participation of vessels operated by ASCO, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, Azernews reports, citing the AZCON Holding.

According to the information, the towing operation involved six vessels: “Hövsan,” “Hövsan 2,” “SOCAR 1,” “Andoqa,” “?üv?lan,” and “M?rd?kan.”

The complex maritime operation lasted three days and was carried out by a professional crew, ensuring complete safety and successful completion of the mission.

The successful relocation of the “Neptun” drilling rig demonstrates AZCON Holding’s and ASCO’s strong operational capabilities and expertise in handling complex maritime logistics.

The safe and efficient execution of the three-day towing operation underscores the professionalism of the involved crew and highlights Azerbaijan's growing competence in managing strategic offshore projects in the Caspian Sea.