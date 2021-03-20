Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, BP hold videoconference meeting on further co-op

By Trend

The first meeting of the working group, created within the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and BP, took place on March 18, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, which was held in the format of a videoconference, an exchange of views took place on BP's proposals for further cooperation, clarification of the priorities for the development of Azerbaijani cities in accordance with the concept of green energy and agreement on the next stages of the partnership.

The meeting participants were informed about the use of renewable energy sources in the energy sector and projects implemented in the field of energy efficiency in the country.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of other government agencies represented in the working group - the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerenerji OJSC and Azerishig OJSC.