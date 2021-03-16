TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

15 March 2021 [15:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $68.92 per barrel last week (from Mar.8 through Mar.12), which is growth by $2.6 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Mar.15.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.84 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.6.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.11 per barrel last week, up to $2.58 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $65.62 per barrel, showing an increase of $3.13 (5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.24 per barrel, which is $2.09 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $69.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.76.

Oil grade/date

Mar.8, 2021

Mar.9, 2021

Mar.10, 2021

Mar.11, 2021

Mar.12, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$69.38

$68.04

$67.6

$69.72

$69.84

$68.92

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$68.6

$67.26

$66.81

$68.88

$69

$68.11

Urals (EX NOVO)

$66.1

$64.8

$64.36

$66.52

$66.33

$65.62

Brent Dated

$68.74

$67.26

$66.76

$69.16

$69.29

$68.24

