Azerbaijan, Netherlands mull opening of Trade Houses

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have discussed opening of Trading Houses in both countries.

Meeting the Netherlands’s Ambassador Pauline Eizema on February 25, Head of Azerbaijani National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs’ President Mammad Musayev said that the opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House in the Netherlands will play a positive role in promoting domestic products. Musyev also said that it is possible to open the Netherlands Trade House in Azerbaijan in the future.

The meeting was dedicated to the Azerbaijan-Netherlands economic relations and their expansion.

“There are trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, and as a result of our joint cooperation, we can achieve better results,” Musayev stated during the meeting.

Noting that the Netherlands is an agrarian country, he emphasized that Azerbaijan also has great potential in the agricultural sector and cooperation is important to be able to exchange experience.

In turn, touching upon the possibilities of cooperation, the ambassador spoke about the prospects of the Dutch companies’ activity in Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture and water management, irrigation systems and urban planning.

A decision was made during the meeting to develop a program related to the cooperation opportunities.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands amounted to $103.9 million in 2020, with export amounting to $7.9 million and import to $96 million. In January 2021, the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $10.5 million.