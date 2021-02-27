Azerbaijan imposes restrictions on import of poultry meat from Estonian county

By Trend





The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures to protect animals from infectious diseases that can penetrate the territory of Azerbaijan from other countries, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

The agency is conducting relevant work on the basis of the data of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on the epizootic situation in the world.

According to the OIE, a highly pathogenic disease, ‘bird flu’, has been found in the territory of Lääne-Viru Country, Estonia.

“In order to protect the territory of Azerbaijan from infectious animal diseases that can penetrate from other countries, taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code, a temporary restriction was introduced on the import of all types of live birds and poultry products from Lääne-Viru to Azerbaijan,” the agency message reads.

At the same time, in order to strengthen control measures regarding the implementation of the necessary actions on arriving and transit vehicles from Estonia, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee.