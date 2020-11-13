State Road Transport Service talks new transport corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

By Trend





After the opening of a land transport corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passenger transportation may triple, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani State Road Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova told Trend on Nov. 12.

“Earlier it was possible to get to Nakhchivan through Iran,” Allahyarova added. “It took 12 hours as a result of customs control at four checkpoints.”

"The customs control time was reduced by twofold in 2019, so day trips were also made and the trip took eight hours,” the spokesperson added. “Opening of the land transport corridor will lead to even shorter travel time."

“The night bus trips to Nakhchivan were launched in 2007 on the basis of a memorandum signed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran,” Allahyarova said.

“Before the pandemic, three buses went to Nakhchivan every day, on some days their number increased up to five,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, according to the terms of the memorandum, half of the shipping companies had to be Iranian companies."