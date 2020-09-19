TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

19 September 2020 [14:01] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 8.985 manats (0.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,319.7484 manats, which is 0.9 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 7

3,287.367

Sept. 14

3,347.4785

Sept. 8

3,287.163

Sept. 15

3,377.6705

Sept. 9

3,271.234

Sept. 16

3,336.4625

Sept. 10

3,303.874

Sept. 17

3,293.5375

Sept. 11

3,304.188

Sept. 18

3,292.4835

Average weekly

3,290.7652

Average weekly

3,329.5265


Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.4359 manats (by 1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.0255 manats, which is 0.8 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 7

46.0157

Sept. 14

45.5867

Sept. 8

45.5503

Sept. 15

46.6344

Sept. 9

45.3135

Sept. 16

46.3701

Sept. 10

46.0147

Sept. 17

45.5135

Sept. 11

45.3458

Sept. 18

46.0226

Average weekly

45.648

Average weekly

46.0255


Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan edged up by 5.55 manats (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,620.5782 manats, which is 4.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 7

1,539.35

Sept. 14

1,597.703

Sept. 8

1,548.666

Sept. 15

1,638.205

Sept. 9

1,540.693

Sept. 16

1,657.6

Sept. 10

1,565.394

Sept. 17

1,606.13

Sept. 11

1,575.968

Sept. 18

1,603.253

Average weekly

1,,554.0142

Average weekly

1,620.5782


Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 33.048 manats (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,992.3538 manats, which is 2.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 7

3,927.128

Sept. 14

3,950.817

Sept. 8

3,931.539

Sept. 15

3,941.017

Sept. 9

3,888.538

Sept. 16

4,047.77

Sept. 10

3,910.349

Sept. 17

4,038.3

Sept. 11

3,889.124

Sept. 18

3,983.865

Average weekly

3,909.3356

Average weekly

3,992.3538

---

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/197316.html

Print version

Views: 165

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also