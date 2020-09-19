Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 8.985 manats (0.3 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,319.7484 manats, which is 0.9 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 7
3,287.367
Sept. 14
3,347.4785
Sept. 8
3,287.163
Sept. 15
3,377.6705
Sept. 9
3,271.234
Sept. 16
3,336.4625
Sept. 10
3,303.874
Sept. 17
3,293.5375
Sept. 11
3,304.188
Sept. 18
3,292.4835
Average weekly
3,290.7652
Average weekly
3,329.5265
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.4359 manats (by 1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.0255 manats, which is 0.8 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 7
46.0157
Sept. 14
45.5867
Sept. 8
45.5503
Sept. 15
46.6344
Sept. 9
45.3135
Sept. 16
46.3701
Sept. 10
46.0147
Sept. 17
45.5135
Sept. 11
45.3458
Sept. 18
46.0226
Average weekly
45.648
Average weekly
46.0255
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan edged up by 5.55 manats (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,620.5782 manats, which is 4.3 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 7
1,539.35
Sept. 14
1,597.703
Sept. 8
1,548.666
Sept. 15
1,638.205
Sept. 9
1,540.693
Sept. 16
1,657.6
Sept. 10
1,565.394
Sept. 17
1,606.13
Sept. 11
1,575.968
Sept. 18
1,603.253
Average weekly
1,,554.0142
Average weekly
1,620.5782
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 33.048 manats (0.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,992.3538 manats, which is 2.1 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 7
3,927.128
Sept. 14
3,950.817
Sept. 8
3,931.539
Sept. 15
3,941.017
Sept. 9
3,888.538
Sept. 16
4,047.77
Sept. 10
3,910.349
Sept. 17
4,038.3
Sept. 11
3,889.124
Sept. 18
3,983.865
Average weekly
3,909.3356
Average weekly
3,992.3538
