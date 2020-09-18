Azerbaijan's cargo transportations via TRACECA hit $24.2m

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to $24.2 million during the period of January-July 2020, local media reported with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, the volume of cargo transportation decreased by 18.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

During the reporting period, 7.5 million tons or 30.8 percent of all cargo transportation was carried out by rail, 13.9 million or 57 percent by automobile means of transport, and 2.9 million or 12.2 percent by sea.

Moreover, the share of transit cargoes in the total volume of freight traffic along the TRACECA corridor amounted to 4.9 million tons or 20.2 percent, during the reporting period.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

The program aim is to provide assistance in the restoration of the transport infrastructure of the newly independent states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, create a shortest transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia and thereby integrate the region into the West.

Thus, Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (China).

In 2019, TRACECA transported 52.8 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 8.8 million tons or 15.3 percent of transit cargo.