Azerbaijan Energy Ministry chairs Gas Systems Diagnostics meeting

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A video conference between members of the Working Group on Gas Systems Diagnostics and representatives of the international consulting company has been held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

During the videoconference, the preliminary report on diagnostic tests carried out by an international consulting company was discussed.

The purpose of the meeting was to develop proposals on reforms in this area in order to improve the efficiency of the country's gas supply system and ensure reliable satisfaction of consumers' needs.

It should be noted that the preparation of proposals for reforms in the gas supply sector in the country was entrusted to the Ministry of Energy by Presidential Decree from May 29, 2019 "On Acceleration of Reforms in the Energy Sector of the Azerbaijan Republic".

The order also contains a provision on preparation of a new draft law "On gas supply" based on the proposals of the Ministry of Energy.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s natural gas production increased by 10 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020 and amounted to 22.3 billion cubic meters. In the reporting period, the country’s gas exports also increased by 16.7 percent amounting to 7.7 billion cubic meters.

Moreover, the volume of natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.2 billion cubic meters in January- June 2020.

Additionally, test shipment of Azerbaijani natural gas from Shah Deniz-2 gas condensate field to Europe via Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline has already started.