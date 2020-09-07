Azerbaijan more than triples five-year production of brown rice

By Trend





Some 4,040 hectares of fields in Azerbaijan were sown with rice in 2019, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, the rice cultivation in the country increased by 3.4 times compared to 2015.

"In 2019, the production of brown rice made up 12,000 tons, 85 percent of which accounted for five districts (Lankaran, Agdash, Ujar, Zardab and Astara). Last year, the rice yield was 29.9 centners per hectare,” the committee said. “In the same year, the productivity indicator in Zardab, Astara, Lankaran, Masalli, Agdash and Goychay districts was higher than the national average. Moreover, rice imports in physical terms decreased by 2.3 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 48,700 tons."