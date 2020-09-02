Baku Stock Exchange puts Finance Ministry's bonds on auction

By Trend





Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s medium-term government bonds worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on Sept.1, 2020, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The interest payment term is 1,820 days.

According to the decision of the Finance Ministry, the average price of the bonds was 92.28 manat or $54.28 (10.9 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal price amounted to 27.2 million manat ($16 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is Jan. 21, 2025.

Bidders must fulfill their obligations to acquire bonds through Sept.2, 2020 (T+1).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.2)