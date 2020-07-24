Currency rates forJuly 24

TODAY.AZ / Business

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9716 manat respectively for July 24.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

July 24, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9716

0.0029

0.0482

0.0769

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2042

-0.0112

0.0241

-0.1277

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0237

0

-0.0006

-0.1243

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.7125

0

-0.0054

0

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3261

-0.0061

-0.0037

-0.0201

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0

0

-0.003

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1018

-0.0015

0.003

0.0007

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1414

0.0796

-0.0002

-0.0238

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0749

0.0002

0.0026

-0.0048

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2215

0.0003

0.0138

0.0111

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2422

-0.0005

0.0017

-0.0324

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2649

0.0004

0.0068

0.0017

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5527

-0.0033

-0.0037

-0.0019

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0

-0.0001

0.0502

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0227

-0.0001

0.0002

-0.0004

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1644

-0.0018

0.0371

0

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0117

0.0001

-0.0003

0.0123

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0

0

0.1147

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1917

0

0.0083

0.0179

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8381

0.0071

0.0379

-0.0273

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4979

0.0008

0.0011

-0.0416

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2667

-0.0016

0.0123

-0.0003

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5449

0.0006

0.0173

-0.0024

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0041

0

-0.0001

0.0006

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.022

0.0001

-0.0007

-0.0139

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1127

0.0003

0

-0.0131

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3987

-0.0012

0.0009

0.0038

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0755

-0.0006

-0.0006

0.004

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.1009

0.0002

0.0029

-0.0116

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1063

0.0002

0.0012

-0.003

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1841

-0.0016

0.0051

0.0021

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0167

0

0

-0.003

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4472

0.0016

0.0145

0.0021

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0238

-0.0001

-0.0009

0.0173

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2266

-0.0022

0.0017

-1.1192

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4533

0

0.0002

0.156

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3734

0.0006

0.0296

2.0761

1 Turkish lira
