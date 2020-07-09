New e-commerce platform launched in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Zeroline internet service company has launched the latest e-commerce platform for online retailers, the company’s press service has reported.

According to the company's statement published in its Facebook page, the platform has the flexibility and accessibility to meet customers' needs regardless of the size of their business.

“With our team of experts managing the server infrastructure and supporting the entire security system, entrepreneurs won't have to worry about their website going down. By outsourcing all this work, entrepreneurs have the easiest way to manage their website on a daily basis, as well as the time to focus on more important things, such as further business development," corporate development director of the company Sanan Huseynov said.

The platform, ensures security of businesses, provides 7/24 technical support, online payment possibilities. It is conventinet for mobile devices.

Moreover, Zeroline stresses that on the newest eCommerce platform, entrepreneurs will be unlimited in their possibilities, and in case of necessity, the company's specialists can expand the functionality of the site, depending on the needs.

Prices vary depending on the size of the assortment and functionality of the site.

Entrepreneurs can contact the experts at any time of the day for details via phone or website.