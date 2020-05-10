Consuls of Turkic Speaking States in Washington hold meeting via video conference

By Trend





A video conference with the participation of consuls of embassies of member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in the US on May 8, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.

The issues voiced at the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council, held by the initiative of the Azerbaijani President, Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev were discussed at the event.

In connection with the 28th anniversary of the occupation of the ancient Azerbaijani Shusha city, which is considered the art center of Turkic culture in the region, the participants of the event honored the memory of those who died during the occupation with a minute of silence.

Opening the event as a chair country, the consul of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US Emil Muradzade spoke about the preventive measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, issues of providing consular assistance to citizens facing difficulties in the US in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, registration of citizens and their evacuation from the US were discussed.

Representative of the Secretariat of the Turkic Council, Jeyhun Shahverdiyev, spoke in detail about the meeting held on May 7, 2020 by the heads of the migration authorities of the Council member countries and observer countries, as well as other structures.

The participants of the meeting exchanged information on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in their countries, visa policies for foreigners wishing to visit these countries, quarantine, the rules for allowing citizens to cross borders, the resumption of commercial flights, and evacuation plans. The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in this situation.

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is spreading worldwide, the Turkic Council shows itself as a successful and useful regional organization, truly capable of responding to global challenges.

Along with representatives of the council, consuls of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the US also participated in a videoconference initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.