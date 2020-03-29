Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is preparing various plans for the resources of the hospitals to be sufficient to treat those infected with coronavirus, Chairman of the board of TABIB Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports referring to TABIB.

He pointed out that the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under control thanks to targeted quarantine measures.

"If these measures were not taken in a timely manner, the situation could be critical. The detection of coronavirus cases in the country is a very serious alarm for us. TABIB is already preparing various plans so as not to run into problems and resources of institutions would be enough to treat those infected,” Bayramli said.