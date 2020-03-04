Azerbaijan, Qatar mull cooperation in agriculture, food security

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Boosting cooperation between Qatar and Azerbaijan in many sectors, especially in agriculture, food security, and business was discussed at the meeting between the two countries’ government officials in Qatar on March 3.

Led by Leyla Mammadova, Chairperson of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari.

During the meeting, the sides evaluated perspectives to develop business relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, as well as cooperation in numerous sectors, predominantly food security and agriculture.

“The objective of the visit is to inform the Qatari private sector on the investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan and urging Qatari investors to invest in her country,” said the head of the Azerbaijani delegation Leyla Mammadova.

She said that “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture seeks to encourage Azerbaijani farmers and food producers to export.

In turn, Mohamed bin Towar Al Kuwari said that Qatar and Azerbaijan enjoy distinguished relations in many fields, adding that there is a scope for cooperation between the private sector in both countries in food security.

“There is a great interest on the part of Qatari investors in exploring the investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan,” Al Kuwari emphasized.

Mohamed bin Towari said the time is appropriate for more partnerships between both sides.