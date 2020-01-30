SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to participate in the upcoming privatization of Odessa Port Plant (OPP) OJSC in Ukraine, OPP First Deputy Director Mykola Shchurikov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan, Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Serhiy Ignatovskyi and SOCAR representatives visited The Odessa Port Plant near Ukraine's Odessa city on Jan. 29.

The meeting with the management of Azerbaijani company was held as part of fulfilling the instructions by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to attract investments in the country, Shchurikov said.

The guests visited the plant and held an official meeting with the plant’s management. Issues of SOCAR’s possible participation in the upcoming privatization of the Odessa Port Plant were also discussed during the meeting.