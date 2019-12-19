Prospects for development of organic products being discussed in Baku

By Trend





The health of future generations should motivate Azerbaijani producers to manufacture organic, environmentally friendly products, Head of Azerbaijan’s Association of Organic Producers and Exporters Emin Aliyev said at the conference in Baku on the theme “Organic production and its export potential” on Dec. 18, Trend reports from the event.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan’s Association of Organic Producers and Exporters.

At the same time, the organic production means not only agricultural products, but also organic industry, the head of the association noted.

“Organic production is not only healthy food, but also healthy environment,” Aliyev added. “In particular, production of organic and environmentally friendly clothes, which has great potential in Azerbaijan, is in global trend. We also have production of organic cotton, and there is every way to increase it.”

Touching upon the goals of the association, its head said that in this direction it is necessary to increase production potential, pay great attention to the production of national brands, and also inform farmers about environmentally friendly organic products and their advantages.

In conclusion, Aliyev added that the association will support the farmers involved in this direction.