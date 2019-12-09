Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9, compared to the prices on Dec. 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 25.7 manat and amounted to 2,482 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.6509 manat and amounted to 28.1 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.7 manat and amounted to 1,518 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 7.7 manat and amounted to slightly over 3,191 manat per ounce.

Precious metal Dec. 9, 2019 Dec. 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,482.8245 2,508.5285 Silver XAG 28.1886 28.8395 Platinum XPT 1,518.2700 1,527.9940 Palladium XPD 3,191.2910 3,183.5475