Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9, compared to the prices on Dec. 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 25.7 manat and amounted to 2,482 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.6509 manat and amounted to 28.1 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 9.7 manat and amounted to 1,518 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 7.7 manat and amounted to slightly over 3,191 manat per ounce.
Precious metal
Dec. 9, 2019
Dec. 6, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,482.8245
2,508.5285
Silver
XAG
28.1886
28.8395
Platinum
XPT
1,518.2700
1,527.9940
Palladium
XPD
3,191.2910
3,183.5475
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 9)