Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

27 November 2019 [11:28] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27, compared to the prices on Nov. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 6.8 manat and amounted to 2,480 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.247 manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.1 manat and amounted to just under 1,537 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 4.2 manat to 3,069 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 27, 2019

Nov. 262019

Gold

XAU

2,480.7335

2,473.8740

Silver

XAG

28.9400

28.6930

Platinum

XPT

1,536.9615

1,530.8500

Palladium

XPD

3,069.0610

3,073.2940

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 27)

