Minister: Latvia can facilitate distribution of Azerbaijani goods in Northern Europe

By Trend





There are good opportunities for Latvia to become a gateway to the European Union for export products from Azerbaijan, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia Ralfs Nemiro said in an interview with Trend.

"In particular we would like to emphasize the possibility to develop logistics centers in Latvian ports in order to distribute Azerbaijan goods in Northern Europe. Latvian ports are suitable for various export goods – oil, petroleum products, metals, mechanical engineering products, plastic and chemical products, as well as vegetables, fruits, tea, cotton, textile products, agricultural products. From Latvian logistics centers and 3 big ice-free ports - Riga, Ventspils, Liepaja, what gives possibility to ensure fast distribution of goods to the end-consumer in the Baltic Sea Region all year round. We are proud about the fact, that in less than 24 hours, we can ensure the delivery of goods to the Baltic States, Stockholm, Helsinki and Warsaw regions, but in 48 hours we cover the whole Northern Europe," he said.

Nemiro noted that in this context, a very important step was the opening of Azerbaijan Trade House in Riga on July 23, 2018, in the framework of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We hope that Azerbaijan Trade House will serve as a good example for Azerbaijan exporters and new trade, logistics and manufacturing enterprises of Azerbaijan will be created in Latvia with the aim of further processing and distribution of goods in the Baltic States, Northern and Western Europe," said the minister.

Namiro said Latvia is ready to develop import of its goods to Azerbaijan, for example, timber, food products, etc.

"And as a future project – new logistics chains between India, Iran, Central Asia and Europe may be developed via Azerbaijan and Latvian ports as well," he added.