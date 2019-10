By Trend





Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO) Kredit Servis LLC has decreased by 95,480 manats or 6.55 percent, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

The authorized capital of the NBCO has decreased from 1,457,214 manats to 1,361,734 manats.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 3)