Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 46.393 manats to 2,492.7015 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.7444 manats to 28.8762 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 83.2405 manats to 1,499.9950 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 28.8405 manats to 2,851.8435 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Oct.1, 2019 Sept.30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,492.7015 2,539.0945 Silver XAG 28.8762 29.6206 Platinum XPT 1,499.9950 1,583.2355 Palladium XPD 2,851.8435 2,880.6840