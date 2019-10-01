Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 46.393 manats to 2,492.7015 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.7444 manats to 28.8762 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 83.2405 manats to 1,499.9950 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 28.8405 manats to 2,851.8435 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct.1, 2019
Sept.30, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,492.7015
2,539.0945
Silver
XAG
28.8762
29.6206
Platinum
XPT
1,499.9950
1,583.2355
Palladium
XPD
2,851.8435
2,880.6840
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 1)