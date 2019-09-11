Entrepreneur to receive subsidy for employing young specialist in Azerbaijan

By Trend





National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation is launching a 12-month subsidy program within the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) project "Enhancing decent employment opportunities for youth", Trend reports on Sept. 10 referring to the confederation.

The program is aimed at increasing the employment of young people who do not have work experience, ensuring worthy place in the labour market and improving the conditions for both employers and job seekers.

The project will cover 12 districts of Baku. According to the project, an agreement on the provision of subsidies is concluded between employers and trade unions. Under the agreement, the employer will receive 50 percent of employee’s salary (including taxes and social insurance contributions) in the form of subsidies for each employed young specialist during the year.

At the end of the program, 48 unemployed and jobseekers will be provided with job places - four people from each district.

The entrepreneurs of the small and medium-sized businesses working in the non-oil sectors of the economy may join the project.

According to the confederation’s data, 100,000-150,000 young people enter the labor market in Azerbaijan every year.

This program, continuing a focused policy in the field of ensuring effective employment of the population, creates a new opportunity for young people who do not have work experience.

The entrepreneurs will receive financial support within the program to meet the needs of the employee.