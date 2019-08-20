Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 20 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 45.3985 manats to 2,541.9250 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5624 manats to 28.7414 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 24.157 manats to 1,448.6975 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.172 manats to 2,511.7500 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 20, 2019 Aug. 16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,541.9250 2,587.3235 Silver XAG 28.7414 29.3038 Platinum XPT 1,448.6975 1,424.5405 Palladium XPD 2,511.7500 2,465.5780