Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran to prepare feasibility study on connecting energy systems

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The energy operators of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran have agreed to prepare a feasibility study for the project to create the North-South energy corridor.

An agreement on the joint development of a feasibility study for the project of energy corridor between the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia was signed on August 12, Russia’s System Operator of the Unified Energy System said in a message.

On the part of Russia, the parties to the agreement were the System Operator of the Unified Energy System and Rosseti JSC, on the part of Azerbaijan - Azerenergy OJSC, and on the part of Iran - Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR).

The development of the feasibility study for the project of connecting the countries’ power systems is planned to be completed within one year.

As a customer of the feasibility study project, TAVANIR, upon an agreement with Rosseti and Azerenergy, will determine the feasibility study developer among the companies with relevant experience in similar works in the electric power industry.

The parties will provide the developer of the feasibility study with all the necessary information, including data on the parameters of power plants, electric networks, control systems and emergency control systems, telemetry information transmission systems, and consumer load.

As part of the development of the feasibility study, the parties plan to study the technical and economic aspects of the various conditions for connecting the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as to explore the possibility of transferring electricity and power through electrical connections of the countries participating in the agreement, including taking into account the phased increase in transmission volumes.

As a result of the study, requirements for relay protection and emergency automation systems, stability reserve monitoring systems, communication and telemetry information exchange systems, as well as technical measures to be implemented in the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran will be determined.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of the current status and development prospects of the energy systems of the three countries, as well as their interconnection with the energy systems of neighboring countries, an assessment will be made of the economic feasibility of connecting the energy systems, as well as the effectiveness of various methods of implementing the North-South energy corridor.

Connection of the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran has been discussed since 2005.

Last year, it was decided to create a tripartite working group on the feasibility of connecting the electric power systems of the three countries.