Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products

The cost of the products sold in the Azerbaijan's retail stores increased by 2.8 percent and amounted to 18 billion manats in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports on July 30.

Some 8.944 billion manats of trade turnover accounted for food products, beverages and tobacco products, while 9.033 billion manats - non-food items.

The cost of the sold products increased by 2.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

The product market for the reporting period is characterized by the following indicators:

Group of products Sales revenues, in million manats Compared to January-June 2018, in percent Retail trade turnover 17,977.9 102.8 including: food products 8,074.5 102.6 beverages and tobacco products 870.4 100.9 textile goods, clothes and shoes 3,236.5 103 electrical goods and furniture 1,063.1 102.9 computers, telecommunications equipment 139.7 104.3 pharmaceutical and medical products 236.7 104.5 gasoline 990 101.8 other non-food items 3.367 103.4

During the reporting period, 44.9 percent of the spent money accounted for food products; 4.9 percent - beverages and tobacco products; 18 percent - textile goods, clothing and footwear, 5.9 percent — electrical goods and furniture; 5.5 percent - diesel fuel; 1.3 percent - pharmaceutical and medicine; 0.8 percent - computers, telecommunications equipment; 18.7 percent - other non-food items.

In January-June 2019, 20 percent of consumer products were sold in the stores; 49 percent - by private entrepreneurs and 31 percent - at markets and fairs.

The trade turnover in the stores increased by 27.8 percent, trade turnover of private entrepreneurs - by 0.2 percent, while the figure dropped by 5.3 percent in markets and fairs in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-June 2019, the average turnover per capita reached 303.2 manats, which is 11.5 manats more than in the same period of 2018. On average, every citizen spent 150.9 manats on food products, drinks and tobacco products, while 152.3 manats on non-food items.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 30)