Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 8 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9123 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 8 1.9096 July 15 1.9162 July 9 1.9070 July 16 1.9142 July 10 1.9053 July 17 1.9066 July 11 1.9170 July 18 1.9102 July 12 1.9162 July 19 1.9142 Average weekly 1.9110 Average weekly 1.9123

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.027 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 8 0.0267 July 15 0.0269 July 9 0.0267 July 16 0.0271 July 10 0.0266 July 17 0.0270 July 11 0.0270 July 18 0.0270 July 12 0.0270 July 19 0.0271 Average weekly 0.0268 Average weekly 0.027

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.72 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.