Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 8
1.7
July 15
1.7
July 9
1.7
July 16
1.7
July 10
1.7
July 17
1.7
July 11
1.7
July 18
1.7
July 12
1.7
July 19
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9123 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 8
1.9096
July 15
1.9162
July 9
1.9070
July 16
1.9142
July 10
1.9053
July 17
1.9066
July 11
1.9170
July 18
1.9102
July 12
1.9162
July 19
1.9142
Average weekly
1.9110
Average weekly
1.9123
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.027 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 8
0.0267
July 15
0.0269
July 9
0.0267
July 16
0.0271
July 10
0.0266
July 17
0.0270
July 11
0.0270
July 18
0.0270
July 12
0.0270
July 19
0.0271
Average weekly
0.0268
Average weekly
0.027
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.72 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 8
0.2957
July 15
0.2968
July 9
0.2965
July 16
0.2974
July 10
0.2964
July 17
0.2976
July 11
0.2998
July 18
0.2991
July 12
0.2989
July 19
0.3019
Average weekly
0.2975
Average weekly
0.2986